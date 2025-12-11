Screamer Launches March 26, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

posted 2 days ago

Developer Milestone announced Screamer will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 26, 2026.

View the story trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($59.99 / £59.99 / €69.99)

A copy of the game

Pre-Order Bonus Chromed Style Pack – 15 chromed liveries for the tournament competitors’ vehicles.



Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99)

A copy of the game

Digital Deluxe Upgrade – Unique customizations for the Screamers’ vehicles

Chromed Style Pack – 15 chromed liveries for the tournament competitors’ vehicles.

Iridescent Style Pack – Iridescent liveries for the Screamers’ vehicles.

Three days of early access starting March 23, 2026.

Read details on the game below:

A Reason to Race

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one’s backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to push past every limit to chase what they believe in.

The Screamers

Five teams. Five reasons to risk it all—on and off the track.

Soldiers, scientists, criminals, superstars, and ruthless magnates. Different paths now converging on a single focal point: the Screamer tournament. Led by a mysterious master, this merciless competition will be the key to each participant’s personal goals.

Choose your driver wisely: each one steers a vehicle that mirrors their style, with a bespoke design and a unique ability that gives them an edge in this brutal showdown.

A Unique Style

The stage of the most lethal races, this arcade racing game plunges you into a futuristic universe brimming with 90s anime vibes. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

The ECHO

Mysterious tech that changed racing forever: the ECHO.

Thanks to it, cars don’t just race—they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Juggle between Boost, Strike, and Shield to stay in the lead, unleashing blistering bursts of speed and well-placed hits to knock your rivals off the track. And once Overdrive kicks in, it’s full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the ECHO power and you’ll become a real Screamer!

Different Ways to Race

A Screamer needs to be ready for any kind of challenge, and being the fastest isn’t always enough. Among the various game modes, you’ll find Team Races where crossing the finish line is just as important as taking down your opponents, while in others, the key is staying in Overdrive for as long as possible. Prove you’re the best no matter what challenge stands in your way, as well as online and in split-screen mode!

