PlayStation and Bad Robot Games Announces Co-Op Shooter 4:LOOP for PS5 and PC - News

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Bad Robot Games have announced cooperative third-person shooter, 4:LOOP, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Created by Mike Booth and the interactive storytellers at Bad Robot Games, 4:LOOP is a tactical, four-player co-op shooter crafted for endless replayability and infinite ways to build the ultimate team. Together, if you can learn from your mistakes, you might just fail to save the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

