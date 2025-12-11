Star Wars: Galactic Racer Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Secret Mode, developer Fuse Games, and LucasFilm Games have announced Star Wars: Galactic Racer for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a runs-based, high-stakes reinvention of racing born in the lawless Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy.

The Empire’s grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild, gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground.

Out of this chaos, The Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive.

No Force. No prophecy. Just skill, strategy, and the will to rise.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

