Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Bandai Namco Aces have announced Ace Combat 8: WIngs of Theve for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve delivers high-octane aerial action!

Step into the cockpit and take flight as an elite pilot across stunning skies. Enter intense dogfights, eliminate threats, and rise through gripping missions to earn your wings. The game is developed by PROJECT ACES, the acclaimed team behind the franchise.

Aerial Warfare in Living Skies

Campaign Mode showcases stunning visuals with dynamic multi-layered cloudscapes that capture the majesty of living skies. Feel the rush of a fast-paced arcade-style gameplay and deploy powerful weapons to dominate the battlefield.

A Visceral Journey From Cockpit to Ground

Beyond the chaos in the air, breathtaking first-person scenes reveal your pilot’s story through breathtaking cinematics. Experience the pressure of command, the weight of decisions, and the bonds forged in battle. Between missions, bond with your squad members, rise to meet adversity, and prove yourself as a true ace.

