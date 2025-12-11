Exodus Gets The Rise of Jun Aslan Trailer - News

/ 936 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Developer Archetype Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast have released a new trailer for the science-fiction action-adventure RPG, Exodus, called The Rise of Jun Aslan.

Exodus will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2027.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are Jun Aslan. Once a lowly salvager, now humanity’s last hope against the Celestials.

You were never meant to live and die scraping through wreckage. The gift inside you makes you the only one who can rise to face what’s coming. Step forward, seize your destiny, and lead an interstellar crew across a vast galaxy alive with wonder and danger. To save your homeworld, you must confront the Celestials—humanity’s evolution 40,000 years in the future—and steal their technology that could give your world a fighting chance.

But the fight for survival has consequences... Interstellar travel at the edge of lightspeed can turn days for you into decades for your loved ones back home. How far are you willing to venture? How much are you willing to sacrifice?

EXODUS is a sci-fi action-adventure RPG from Wizards of the Coast and Archetype Entertainment, a studio founded by award-winning RPG veterans behind Mass Effect, Baldur’s Gate, and STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic. Face humanity’s evolution 40,000 years in the future, explore extraordinary worlds, and confront time itself to shape the fate of generations.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles