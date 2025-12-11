Blizzard Announces Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred Expansion - News

/ 1,466 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Blizzard Entertainment has announced Diablo IV expansion Lord of Hatred. It will launch on April 28, 2026.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

On April 28, 2026, the Age of Hatred Saga will reach its climax in Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred.

This expansion for Blizzard’s critically acclaimed ARPG unites a high-stakes campaign against Mephisto, two powerful new classes, the ancient and fabled region of Skovos, and sweeping gameplay updates that redefine how players experience Sanctuary. A pre-purchase grants immediate access to the highly requested Paladin class, offering a new path of divine retribution as darkness closes in.

Age of Hatred’s Culmination

Face the Lord of Hatred – In the aftermath of Vessel of Hatred, this next chapter drives players toward their final stand against Mephisto, whose deception and spreading influence threaten to twist Sanctuary into a world consumed by malice. As Hell’s legions surge and the ancient Pools of Creation draw Mephisto ever closer, the fate of humanity hangs by a thread. To stop him, the Wanderer must embrace an old foe long believed to be dead. Lilith returns, her prophetic last words echoing true, forcing a perilous alliance bound by necessity rather than trust. With time and allies running out, the Wanderer is in a desperate race to stop Mephisto before hatred reshapes the world forever.

Powerful New Classes – The Lord of Hatred expansion answers years of community demand with two distinct new classes, dramatically broadening how players shape their playstyle, identity, and mastery in Sanctuary.

The Paladin rises as the realm darkens, wielding hammer, shield, and Holy Light to smite Mephisto’s demon army with righteous fury. Through melee combat and divine abilities, the Paladin empowers players to strike with both unwavering faith and overwhelming force.

A second, yet-unrevealed class looms on the dark horizon—its power undeniable, its arrival poised to reshape the battlefield when Lord of Hatred launches in April.

Dangerous Lands – Skovos, the ancestral birthplace of the first civilization and the former home of Lilith and Inarius, stands as Sanctuary’s oldest and most storied region. Now ruled by The Oracle and the Amazon Queen, this never-before-seen in-game land blends volcanic coasts, storm-lashed forests, and waterlogged ruins steeped in forgotten lore.

As the Wanderer embarks on their journey through Skovos, each expedition will reveal new towns, dungeons, and monsters. Players will test their mettle against sinister cultists, oceanic horrors, and lingering shadows of Hell.

Skills and Itemization – The Lord of Hatred expansion delivers one of the most comprehensive gameplay evolutions since launch.

Deeply reworked Skill Trees introduce new class-specific variants and expanded level caps, offering fresh buildcraft and strategic depth across all eight classes.

A new Loot Filter empowers players to target desired gear more efficiently.

Enhanced crafting systems, including the return of the iconic Horadric Cube, reinforce experimentation and progression, while the new Talisman unlocks powerful set bonuses, expanding late-game customization in meaningful, class-defining ways.

Overhauled Endgame – After the campaign’s dramatic finale, players can tap into a revitalized endgame, built around player choice, mastery, escalating challenge, and ever-more rewarding loot.

War Plans let players craft their own endgame progression path, selecting favored activities and layering strategic modifiers as they push toward high-value rewards.

The Echoing Hatred stands as the Age of Hatred’s ultimate test: a relentless gauntlet of demonic hordes designed to challenge even the strongest builds.

Players seeking respite from demon-slaying can experience the perilous waterways of Sanctuary with Fishing.

Game Editions and Pre-purchase – Lord of Hatred includes the full Vessel of Hatred expansion, which players can access instantly via pre-purchase. Venture through the wilds of Nahantu with the primal fury of the Spiritborn class, as Mercenaries join your cause against the encroaching darkness.

Players who pre-purchase will gain early access to the Paladin class, one extra Stash Tab, two more Character Slots, and three World of Warcraft décor items.

World of Warcraft décor items. Lord of Hatred is available in three editions: The Standard Edition of Lord of Hatred includes Diablo IV’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred. The Deluxe Edition includes everything from the Standard Edition, as well as the Mini Chimera Pet Skorch, the Skartaran Basilisk Mount Bundle, the High Heavens guard Cosmetic Bundle, a Premium Battle Pass Bundle, and more when the expansion launches. The Ultimate Edition includes everything from the Standard and Deluxe Editions, as well as the Umbral Knights Armor Bundle (6 class sets), 3,000 Platinum, the Steed of the Shining Realm Bundle, Tymn, Echo of the Spire Back Trophy, the Ascent of the Just Town Portal Skin, and more when the expansion launches.

is available in three editions:

Paladin

Since the launch of Diablo IV, no class has been more passionately requested by players than the Paladin. And on December 11, following The Game Awards, Blizzard will officially unveil the Paladin as we enter the lead-up to the launch of Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred expansion on April 28, 2026.

Spotlight on the Paladin

Guided by the Light – The Paladin is Sanctuary’s quintessential holy warrior: a sword-and-shield champion empowered not only by faith, but by the Light itself. More than mere armored knights, Paladins are forged as holy conduits. When their unwavering devotion joins with the Light, the two become an unstoppable force against the darkness.

Built on beloved mechanics that have shaped the Paladin identity, the class brings forth iconic abilities with fresh, new skills. Classic skills like Auras, Blessed Hammer, Blessed Shield, and Zeal return with a revitalized feel that blends Diablo II nostalgia with the visceral combat and grounded visual style of Diablo IV. Where Crusaders embody martial might, the Paladin leans fully into divine power.

Honoring the Legacy – The Paladin carries more than 25 years of Diablo legacy, and in Lord of Hatred, they return as Sanctuary’s last beacon of divine authority. As Mephisto’s corruption spreads, Paladins answer the call with unwavering devotion, turning the battlefield into sanctified ground.

While Auras and Holy Conjurations honor the class’s storied past, Lord of Hatred pushes the power fantasy further than ever before. Through angelic transformation, players can ascend into the Arbiter form, a radiant, Tyrael-inspired avatar of celestial justice.

Key Design Pillars – The Paladin is built on three foundational pillars:

The Indomitable Guardian – An immovable protector empowered by faith. Shield in hand and Light at their back, Paladins defend the innocent and stand unbroken against overwhelming evil.

– An immovable protector empowered by faith. Shield in hand and Light at their back, Paladins defend the innocent and stand unbroken against overwhelming evil. The Divine Armory – Classic medieval weaponry—sword, shield, armor, and holy hammers—define the Paladin’s martial identity. But beyond wielding these tools, Paladins conjure and empower them with celestial force, transforming classic medieval weaponry into holy instruments of judgment.

– Classic medieval weaponry—sword, shield, armor, and holy hammers—define the Paladin’s martial identity. But beyond wielding these tools, Paladins conjure and empower them with celestial force, transforming classic medieval weaponry into holy instruments of judgment. The Holy Conduit – A living bridge between Heaven and Sanctuary, the Paladin harnesses the Light as raw power. This manifests through a spectrum of radiant VFX—not just gold—supported by weighty, thunderous sound and animation that makes every strike feel like it hits with might.

Combat and Skills -As a classic sword-and-board class, the Paladin’s skills reinforce strength, faith, and overwhelming divine impact. Iconic favorites–Auras, Blessed Hammer, Blessed Shield, Condemn, Zeal, and Heaven’s Fury–return with new animation, sound, and responsiveness. The class also reintroduces the long-beloved Holy damage type, creating a clear identity in both power fantasy and mechanics. New abilities further channel celestial energy and holy magic, making each attack feel unwavering, weighty, and unmistakably empowered by Heaven.

Oath System – The Oath System is a defining class mechanic for the Paladin. It is a set of sacred paths that reflect the codes of chivalry and faith-driven identity Paladins swear to uphold. Each Oath rewards players for leaning fully into a distinct playstyle, deepening both fantasy and buildcraft.

Juggernaut focuses on the Paladin’s shield, turning defense into offensive movement with Shield Bash as the primary skill. The ultimate move, Fortress, is a defensive-focused skill that briefly makes the player exceptionally difficult to kill.

Zealot is a frenzied melee powered by an updated Zeal skill. Where Juggernaut is the “board,” this is the “sword.” With Zenith as the ultimate, this Oath unleashes a devastating celestial strike that cleaves the battlefield with a massive holy blade.

Judicator brings holy judgment and wrath, using the holy conjurations of Blessed Shield, Hammer, Consecration, and Heaven’s Fury, raining divine punishment upon all that is wicked.

Disciple is the ultimate angelic transformation, fully embracing divinity in its purest form. Unleash the lance with Spears of the Heavens onto enemies and take flight with your angel wings in the Arbiter Form.

The Paladin returns not just as a new class, but as the ultimate expression of faith, legacy, and righteous power at a pivotal moment in Sanctuary’s history.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles