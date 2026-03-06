Nintendo Sues US Government Over Trump Tariffs - News

Nintendo of America is suing the United States government over the Donald Trump's tariffs, according to a complaint filed Friday in the US Court of International Trade and obtained by Aftermath.

The US Supreme Court did strike down Trump's tariffs last month, however, Trump is trying to impose new 15 percent tariffs on global imports under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Over 1,000 companies and about two dozen states have sued the US government over what they call illegal implementation of tariffs.

The lawsuit from Nintendo of America is mainly seeking refunds of the previously imposed tariffs that were struck down. The lawsuit specifically mentions US Department of the Treasury and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, US Department of Homeland Security and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Office of the United States Trade Representative and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, US Customs and Border Protection and Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, and the US Department of Commerce and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

"This action concerns Defendants' initiation and administration of unlawful trade measures that have, to date, resulted in the collection of more than $200 billion in tariffs on imports from nearly all countries," writes lawyers in the complaint.

Lawyers write that Trump implemented "unlawful" executive orders "imposing tariffs on imports from a vast swath of countries." Nintendo is asking the court to refund "with interest" the tariffs its paid.

"[Nintendo of America] has standing to sue because it is the importer of record for goods that were subject to IEEPA Duties," writes lawyers. The lawyers added, "All tariffs collected under the IEEPA Duties must be refunded with interest."

