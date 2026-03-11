Microsoft Reveals New Details on Next-Gen Xbox Project Helix - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma last week unveiled the first details on the next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix. It is a PC console hybrid with the ability to play Xbox and PC games.

Xbox VP of next-generation Jason Ronald is holding a panel at GDC 2026 titled "Building for the Future with Xbox" and some more information on Project Helix has been shared.

The next-generation Xbox will be powered by a custom AMD SOC is codesigned for next-generation of DirectX, and it will support the next-generation of raytracing performance and capabilities.

The hybrid console will be using AMD FSR and is built for the next-generation of neural rendering, ML upscaling, ML multi frame generation, and ray regeneration for RT and path tracing. It will also have neural texture compression and DirectStorage.

"Project Helix is designed to play your Xbox console and PC games, delivering high performance and providing the ultimate player-first experience," said Ronald (via Tom Warren on social media). "Project Helix is powered by a custom AMD-based SoC and it's co-designed for the next generation of DirectX."

"We're sending alpha versions of Project Helix to developers starting in 2027," he added.

As far as PC players Ronald did state "PC is becoming an increasingly important part of Xbox. We’re bringing the best of Xbox to Windows itself."

"Xbox mode will be coming to Windows 11 in select markets starting in April." The Xbox mode first started shipping with last year's ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. The Xbox team has been working behind the scenes and it should feel the same between devices and the cloud.

Xbox plans to re-release a number of older Xbox titles as part of its Game Preservation program. These includes "iconic games" that will be playable in "entirely new ways."

"As one of the largest publishers in the industry, we feel a deep responsibility to preserve games from the past," said Ronald. He did tease "some of our most iconic first-party franchises are returning this year."

Read a summary of the GDC panel via Xbox Wire below:

Our team is deep in development on our next generation Xbox console, Project Helix. We are pushing the boundaries of rendering and simulation in partnership with AMD, using FSR Next to power what comes next.

Starting in April, Xbox mode will begin rolling out to Windows in select markets. It brings a familiar Xbox experience to players while keeping the flexibility and openness of Windows.

For developers, the Xbox Play Anywhere catalog now spans more than 1,500 games, creating a powerful opportunity to reach players seamlessly across console and Windows.

The characters, worlds, and stories from developers from across the world have shaped every stage of Xbox’s evolution, what’s possible and where we go next. As we celebrate 25 years of Xbox this year, I want to give a special thank you to the developers, past and present, who have helped define Xbox’s legacy, including the more than 5,000 developers around the world currently building for Xbox.

We’re continuing to push innovation for our next 25 years with our team hard at work on our next-generation first-party console: Project Helix is designed to play your Xbox console and PC games, delivering leading performance and ushering in the next generation of console gaming.

As part of our multi-year partnership with AMD, we are shaping the future of rendering and simulation. Project Helix is powered by a custom AMD SoC and co-designed for the next generation of DirectX and FSR to unlock what comes next.

It delivers an order of magnitude leap in ray tracing performance and capability, integrates intelligence directly into the graphics and compute pipeline, and drives meaningful gains in efficiency, scale, and visual ambition. The result is more realistic, immersive, and dynamic worlds for players.

I’m excited to share we plan to ship alpha versions of the hardware to developers beginning in 2027.

And, we’re committed to keeping games from four generations of Xbox playable for years to come. As part of our 25th anniversary later this year, we’ll be rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past.

As games increasingly span devices, we’re breaking down the barriers between console and PC games for more seamless cross-device play, and we’re making the Xbox experience consistent across screens. This also gives developers a simpler, more unified path to reach more players while helping reduce development costs.

We’re taking everything we’ve learned about building a leading gaming OS and bringing it directly into Windows for both players and developers. After debuting an early version with the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, today I’m excited to share that we are bringing the same innovation to Windows 11 with Xbox mode that begins rolling out in April, starting with select markets. Xbox mode lets players seamlessly switch between productivity and play, with a familiar full screen and controller optimized Xbox experience while embracing the openness of Windows.

Xbox has an incredible lineup of game releases this year, from the return of iconic first-party franchises like Halo and Gears of War, to major titles from our partners across the globe, alongside bold creativity from independent developers like Beethoven & Dinosaur’s Mixtape, or Crimson Desert from Pearl Abyss.

Players should be able to play these games and more across devices, whether through purchases, subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass, or from other leading storefronts. Xbox Play Anywhere allows your games to move with you seamlessly across screens. Your progress carries forward, the time you’ve invested stays with you, and you only need to buy a game once. The Xbox Play Anywhere game catalog has grown to over 1,500 games, and 500 development teams have already shipped games with Xbox Play Anywhere.

This is just the start of the next generation and the next 25 years of Xbox, and we can’t wait to share more later this year. As we listen, learn, and build in partnership with the industry and the community, we’d like to thank you for being part of the journey and making gaming so unique and enduring.

