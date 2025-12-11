Invincible VS Launches April 30, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Quarter Up announced Invincible VS will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on April 30, 2026 for $49.99.

Created by Invincible co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, Ella Mental’s story begins as an heiress to her family’s fortune. Known for being studious and hardworking, she becomes her grandfather’s favorite and gains access to his inheritance, where she discovers an ancient totem that grants her superpowers. With these abilities, she can command earth, wind, fire and water.

As the Invincible VS roster continues to expand, Ella Mental arrives as one of the 18 playable characters available at launch. She’s joining a growing lineup of fan-favorite superheroes, including Mark Grayson (Invincible), Thula, Bulletproof, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Omni-Man, Battle Beast, Cecil Stedman, Robot and Monster Girl.

Invincible VS is the first major game set in the Invincible universe based on the acclaimed comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Built from the ground up, the game features fan-favorite characters, iconic locations, bone-breaking combos and tournament-quality brutal superhuman tag fighting gameplay—reflecting Quarter Up’s signature approach to visceral combat, deep respect for the source materials and an unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Invincible VS will launch on April 30, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Pre-orders are now live HERE. More information on the various editions can be found below:

Standard Editions ($49.99) Digital Version – Base game and pre-order bonus (Zero Suit Mark and four Color Variants). Physical Version – Base game on Xbox Series or PlayStation 5 physical disc, controller layout card and Exclusive Keepsake cards.

($49.99) Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99) – Includes all digital Standard Edition items and Deluxe Cosmetics—featuring a Profile Card Background, Profile Card Badge, Profile Card Title and Profile Card Frame—along with the Year 1 Character Pass, which will introduce two additional characters in the months following launch, for a total of four new characters over the course of the Pass.

($69.99) – Includes all digital Standard Edition items and Deluxe Cosmetics—featuring a Profile Card Background, Profile Card Badge, Profile Card Title and Profile Card Frame—along with the Year 1 Character Pass, which will introduce two additional characters in the months following launch, for a total of four new characters over the course of the Pass. Physical Collector’s Edition ($99.99) – All offerings above, plus a PlayStation 5 physical disc, SteelBook, Invincible #1 reprint with exclusive cover, a letter of appreciation from Quarter Up signed by the development team—and more.

The Collector’s Edition is only available for PlayStation 5. The Keepsake cards are only available in the Amazon Exclusive Edition.

