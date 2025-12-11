Pragmata Launches April 24, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Capcom announced Pragmata will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 24, 2026.

A gameplay demo is available today on Steam and will be available later on consoles.

Capcom’s newest IP—Pragmata. An all-new Science Fiction action-adventure with its own unique hacking twist!

It is the near future, and protagonists Hugh and his android companion Diana, must work together as they make their way through the cold lunar research station.

