Pragmata Launches April 24, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Capcom announced Pragmata will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 24, 2026.
A gameplay demo is available today on Steam and will be available later on consoles.
View the release date trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Capcom’s newest IP—Pragmata. An all-new Science Fiction action-adventure with its own unique hacking twist!
It is the near future, and protagonists Hugh and his android companion Diana, must work together as they make their way through the cold lunar research station.
Capcom going all in on Switch 2, big change from Switch 1 where their support was mid
Capcom is bigger than they've ever been. Not so much a lesson learned more just that Switch 2 is way more comparable to its peers than Switch 1, the ports are easier and coming down to framerate, resolution and small details like hair and texture. Switch 1 ports of PS4 games would need a whole dedicated team and likely a year of dev (See Witcher 3 etc)
Switch 2 is crushing it in Japan, and it has enough power to run games like RE Requiem, apparently.
Actually really surprised at seeing their new IP on the Switch 2 but it's honestly a good surprise considering the game intrigued me since it's reveal.
Hopefully more companies will follow Capcom's lead with day-and-date S2 releases. Capcom will get more business from me on that basis. I have already pre-ordered the Generation Pack for Switch (RE7, 8, and 9 in a steelbook).
Capcom missed out on the early Switch 1 money train.
They're not making THAT mistake again it seems.
Don't be surprised if the next Monster Hunter also releases on Switch 2 alongside PS5, Xbox, and PC.