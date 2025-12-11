Larian Announces New Divinity Game - News

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios have announced Divinity, a new entry in the Divinity RPG series.

The gods are silent. Rivellon bleeds. New powers stir.

Built by the team who brought you Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios unchains its ambitions to bring you an RPG with greater breadth & depth than ever before.

