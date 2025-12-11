Larian Announces New Divinity Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 2,025 Views
Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios have announced Divinity, a new entry in the Divinity RPG series.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The gods are silent. Rivellon bleeds. New powers stir.
Built by the team who brought you Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios unchains its ambitions to bring you an RPG with greater breadth & depth than ever before.
I'm in..... after BG3, my faith in these guys is pretty high.
You can tell the director is a huge Blizzard fan. He loves WoW and this trailer is straight up Diablo metal.
Not a bad thing either.
Larian with a proper budget that isn't crowd-funded or licensed....we're in for something magical!
Some videos have adult warnings and you wonder what was adult about it, this one earned it.
...I dunno. The kid in the trailer was having the time of their life. Haha