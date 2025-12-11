Cyber-Noire Shooter NO LAW Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher KRAFTON and developer Neon Giant have announced first-person, story rich, cyber-noire shooter, NO LAW, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

NO LAW is a first-person, story rich, cyber-noire shooter set in a decadent port city built on neon sleaze instead of regulations. Explore its rich history and meet the veiled hearts of the city as you take back what was wrongfully taken from you.

Rich Story

In NO LAW you get to take on the role of Grey Harker, a seasoned veteran of both the battlefield and the city of Port Desire. After receiving near-fatal injuries on his last deployment, Harker decides to finally turn his back on the military life and instead set his sights on a life of peace, once and for all. However, while he no longer goes looking for trouble, one fateful day, trouble finds its way to his front door.

Impactful Gameplay

Even in a city of no laws, actions still have consequences. Throughout your journey as Harker, you will come across plenty of colorful characters – friends and foes alike. Whether you decide to help a friend in need or flatline some mouth-breathing alley rat, your choices will leave a mark. Play through multiple times to uncover alternate paths and new outcomes.

Explore Port Desire

Nestled against a cliff overlooking the sea is Port Desire, an industrial cybergrunge city lush with greenery and overflowing with personalities. A hub for import and export, where people from all walks of life flock to experience their wildest dreams. In this port nothing is off-limits and the city is your playground for tactical stealth or hard-hitting FPS action. Leave your morals at the bordergate and explore this vertical wonder from the rooftops that scrape the smog to the alleys that choke on it. But be careful where you step. In a city of no laws, many take it into their own hands.

Play Your Way

Master the tools, learn the systems, and turn every mission into your own story. Will you utilize Grey’s tactical background and stick to the shadows, or will you let him give in to his unbridled rage and go in guns blazing? Whether you prefer the tactical route or revel in the destruction left in your wake, make sure you take the time to explore the variety of military upgrades available to you. Outsmart enemies with sci-fi devices, vertical movement, or full-frontal chaos.

