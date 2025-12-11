Free-to-Play PvP Raid Shooter Highguard Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

posted 2 days ago

WIldlight Entertainment, a studio founded by the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall, has announced free-to-play PvP raid shooter, Highguard, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on January 26, 2026.

"We’re a veteran team who’ve spent years together, creating some of the biggest hits in gaming, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Titanfall," said Wildlight Entertainment co-founder and CEO Dusty Welch. "With our first game, we are hyper-focused on creating a new gaming universe of similarly epic scale and quality."

Wildlight Entertainment co-founder and game director Chad Grenier added, "We created Wildlight because we wanted a game studio where design leads and new games can be built without compromise. Our time on Apex Legends and Titanfall taught us a lot about what it takes to build and sustain a successful franchise."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall, comes Highguard: a player-versus-player raid shooter where players will ride, fight, and raid as Wardens, arcane gunslingers sent to fight for control of a mythical continent.

Battle rival Warden crews for possession of the Shieldbreaker, then break into and destroy the enemy base to secure territory in this all-new breed of shooter.



