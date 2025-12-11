Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Launches May 29, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 2,104 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer TT Games announced Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 29, 2026.

View the release date trailer below;

Read details on the game below:

Become the Dark Knight and battle Gotham City’s most infamous DC Super-Villains in an open-world action–adventure from TT Games, the award-winning studio behind LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Embark on a journey that begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, becomes the hero of Gotham City, and forge a new family of allies with Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl. Confront an ever-growing threat from across Batman’s Rogue’s Gallery as you face The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Bane, and more.

Play as Batman with an exhilarating new combat system, combining fluid combos, stealth techniques, and detective skills to take on crime across the streets and rooftops of Gotham City. Command a full range of Batmobiles and Batcycles, including the legendary Tumbler, as you navigate an open and immersive Gotham City. Grapple, glide, or drive through the open world with agility and speed, while discovering crimes, challenges, rewards, secrets, and iconic landmarks such as Arkham Asylum, Ace Chemicals, and Wayne Tower.

Are you ready to build the legacy of the Dark Knight and protect Gotham City?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles