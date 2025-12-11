Control Resonant Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 2,058 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Remedy Entertainment has announced action-adventure RPG, Control Resonant, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After years in confinement at the hands of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden’s former captors are deploying him at the peak of a supernatural crisis.

Charged with combating a mysterious cosmic entity as it alters fundamental aspects of our reality, Dylan must harness his new-found powers to take the fight to the myriad threats overwhelming Manhattan.

Join Dylan in this sequel to the multi-award-winning CONTROL to explore the expansive zones of a city overrun by the corrupting influences of the chaotic Hiss and invasive micro-organism, the Mold, and other twisted paranatural threats.

On the path to unlocking the full potential of his supernatural abilities Dylan will also seek out his sister, FBC Director Jesse Faden, as he bids to comprehend and contain the dangers that have spilled beyond the confines of the Oldest House to tear our world apart.

Experience Humanity on the Brink

Uncover the motivations of characters and entities throughout ravaged Manhattan. Guide Dylan as he seeks to re-establish his identity, dig deeper into the inner workings of the FBC and reveal the horrors threatening humankind.

Encounter faces old and new on a path fraught with risk but rich in opportunity as the cityscape is reshaped and reality is redefined by a godlike force.

Forge a Path to Unrivalled Power

Channel the raw experiences of Dylan’s past to help understand his present. Tap into power he must learn to master and take choices to shape how his abilities manifest and grow.

Explore a deep progression system to define how Dylan adapts to emerging dangers. Forge connections crucial to Dylan’s fight to retain his humanity as he journeys from former test subject to paranatural superweapon.

Wield the Power, Become the Weapon

Meet constantly evolving threats head-on, utilizing the environment, deploying elemental abilities and using the raw force Dylan’s shapeshifting melee weapon, the Aberrant.

Wield the Aberrant in its many deadly forms. Deliver bone-crunching blows with a two-handed hammer and flow seamlessly into the swift precision of dual-wielded blades as this supernatural weapon morphs on demand to meet each new challenge.

Delve Into a Fractured Reality

Explore multiple areas of Manhattan in an expansive, unfamiliar, and exciting world as an invading cosmic force reshapes the environment, defiles natural law and distorts gravity, reordering our reality as a geophysical nightmare.

Traverse perception-bending locations, and travel beyond the material world into a mysterious metaphysical space representing Dylan’s troubled psyche.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles