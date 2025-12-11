Puzzle Platformer Coven of the Chicken Foot Announced for PC - News

posted 2 days ago

Wildflower Interactive have announced puzzle platformer adventure game, Coven of the Chicken Foot, for PC via Steam.

"Wildflower Interactive is built on the notion of pushing myself creatively and working with like-minded creative people, driven by a strong desire to continue the conversation about what kind of experiences video games can deliver," said Wildflower Interactive founder Bruce Straley.

"We’re doing that with Coven of the Chicken Foot. It nods at the fun and simplicity of old school games, while also evolving the pairing of storytelling and interactivity in a new, challenging way. I’m very proud of what we’ve built at Wildflower and can’t wait for people to explore the world we’re creating and get to know our lovable duo."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The dungeons have been plundered and the monsters long slain. As heroes move on, an elderly witch quietly gets to work. Gertie has long awaited her moment to prove herself to the coven. Having pledged to counter the so-called “heroes” and their unbridled pride, she’ll require the assistance of an odd creature.

Coven of the Chicken Foot is a quirky, emotionally-rich, creature puzzle-platformer set in a stylized world that ‘winks’ at the tropes of a traditional fantasy-adventure game. As Gertie, players venture into dark dungeons, lush forests, catacombs of fallen heroes, and mucky bogs that kill all those that dare enter. Gertie is not your typical hero: She won’t be swinging swords or double-jumping her way past dangers. Instead, she must learn to work with and adapt to her peculiar companion to survive.

Gert’s new companion is a curious concoction that learns and adapts from its witchy partner. As they journey together, the creature slowly reveals an independent streak and motivations of its own. Built on pioneering tech, Wildflower Interactive has crafted a non-playable ally companion unlike any other; a dynamic, responsive creature that reacts and evolves its abilities and motivations throughout the player’s experience.

With a semi-open world, systems-rich design, and thoughtful environmental storytelling, Coven of the Chicken Foot rewards player curiosity, letting them uncover mysteries on their own. Wildflower tells an affecting yet subtle story through the evolving relationship between Gertie and the creature; as their bond grows, so too does the player’s understanding of the world around them.

The Unlikely Hero

Step into the role of a fresh new hero. Play as Gertie, an elderly witch whose resolve and care become her greatest strengths. Not your typical action hero, Gert will need to learn to work with her oddball companion if she’s to overcome the dangers and obstacles that lay in her path.

A Playable Relationship

Driven by innovative technology, Wildflower has created unique companion-based gameplay where your creature-companion can observe, learn, and develop new behaviors based on contextual situations. But this creature is also a fully-realized character, with motivations, surprises, and interests all its own.

Wordless Storytelling

The duo in this adventure do not share a common tongue, intentionally, so players are driven to discover the creature’s true intentions themselves. Through environmental storytelling, Wildflower lets the world itself reveal the narrative, inviting players to discover the story firsthand.

Explore a Fantasy Realm

Through a striking, whimsical visual style, players explore abandoned dungeons, lush forestry, and torch-lit caves that mix hand-drawn charm with dark undertones.

