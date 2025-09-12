Nintendo Direct September 2025 Overview - Announcements, Reveals, Trailers, and More - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,366 Views
Nintendo held an hour long Nintendo Direct today and it featured dozens of announcements, reveals, trailers, and more.
Some of the games presented during the showcase included Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Mario Tennis Fever, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from Nintendo Direct September 2025 showcase below:
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Launches for Switch 2 and Switch on December 4
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Announced for Switch 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Launches Spring 2026
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Announced for Switch
- Mario Tennis Fever Announced for Switch 2
- Next Mario Film Officially Titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
- Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Announced for Switch 2
- Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 7 Coming to Switch 2
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Launches March 13, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC
- Entire Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy Coming to Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Launches January 22, 2026 for Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S
- Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics Announced, Accessory Required in Order to Play
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Launches for Switch 2 on November 6
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC Announced
- Pokémon Pokopia Announced for Switch 2
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC Out Now
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins Headed to Switch 2 on January 22, 2026
- Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Launches Fall 2025
- Hades II Launches September 26 for Switch 2, Switch, and PC
- FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- PowerWash Simulator 2 is Coming to Switch 2 Alongside PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Danganronpa 2×2 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Side-Scrolling Roguelike Storm Lancers Out Now for Switch
