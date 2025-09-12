Nintendo Direct September 2025 Overview - Announcements, Reveals, Trailers, and More - Sales

1,366 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo held an hour long Nintendo Direct today and it featured dozens of announcements, reveals, trailers, and more.

Some of the games presented during the showcase included Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Mario Tennis Fever, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from Nintendo Direct September 2025 showcase below:

