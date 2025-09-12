Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Launches January 22, 2026 for Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on January 22, 2026.

The game is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. It is also in development for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Square Enix also confirmed the entire Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox on PC, as well as the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the expanded edition of the first entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake project and includes an additional story arc that takes place during the game’s events. In Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, players will be able to relive the first act of the iconic 1997 game as Cloud Strife, the legendary hero, who meets unforgettable allies and explores the dystopian city of Midgar. Culminating in a dramatic escape, this pivotal chapter sets the stage for one of gaming’s most legendary stories. With over seven million copies shipped and sold digitally worldwide on the PlayStation and PC platforms, this upcoming release marks the project’s debut on an Xbox platform, giving a new audience of players a chance to experience 2020’s The Game Awards RPG of the Year for the first time ever.

