Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Launches March 13, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 725 Views

posted 6 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 13, 2026.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mark your Rider’s Journal! The next adventure in the Monster Hunter Stories series, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, officially soars onto Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 13, 2026!

Embark on a thrilling new adventure as a Rider, where you’ll raise and bond with Monsties while exploring a world full of danger, mystery, and wonder. Two centuries after a war that divided two kingdoms, twin Rathalos unexpectedly hatch from a single egg to spark a story of forbidden lands and twisted fates.

Whether you’re a seasoned Rider or embarking on your first adventure, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection offers an exciting journey of discovery, adventure, and exhilarating battles:

Raise Your Team

Build and raise a collection of Monsties, forming kinships with iconic Monsters from the Monster Hunter™ series.

Fight Together

Experience the strategic turn-based battles system with Riders and Monsties fighting side by side.

An Enhanced World

Enjoy stylized 3D graphics that bring the Monster Hunter Stories series world to life.

Witness an Epic Story

Dive deep into a captivating story that spans across two kingdoms and many generations.

