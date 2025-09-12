Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 7 Coming to Switch 2 - News

/ 780 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom announced three Resident Evil games - Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 7 - will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. All three games will launch on February 27, 2026.

View the Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 trailer below:

Read details on Resident Evil Requiem below:

Resident Evil Requiem made a surprise appearance during today’s Nintendo Direct to announce that Resident Evil Requiem will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 starting February 27, 2026. The announcement came with a brand-new story trailer and brought players deeper into the twisted web of horror awaiting Grace Ashcroft as she investigates the Wrenwood Hotel including a glimpse of new antagonists, weapons, and locations players will encounter.

Set approximately 30 years after the outbreak in Raccoon City, Resident Evil Requiem follows Grace on a new case where the young FBI analyst must escape from the horrors surrounding her and face the tragic memories from the death of her mother, Alyssa Ashcroft. This new era of survival horror is creeping to Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles