Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics Announced, Accessory Required in Order to Play

Nintendo has announced the Virtual Boy is returning with Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics and a new accessory for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.
Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics will be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members starting on February 17, 2026. The accessory is required in order to access the games.
Select games from Nintendo’s stereoscopic 3D system, Virtual Boy, are coming to Nintendo Classics exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. To play, you’ll need Joy-Con or Joy-Con 2 controllers and the dedicated accessory based on the original Virtual Boy hardware – stereoscopic 3D included – when inserting the Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system. Dive into titles like Mario’s Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer and more as they release over time. Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics comes to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Feb. 17, 2026. The accessory needed to play Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics, as well as a cardboard version, will be available to pre-purchase on the My Nintendo Store in the future.
People were asking for this? Don't give me wrong, having the option is neat and all, but it's not like bringing back these games will somehow stop the migraines and eye pains of having a red and black screen glued directly to their eyes. The system failed for a reason.
You’re telling me it’s not the coolest thing that Nintendo is recognizing a buried part of their history? This is so fun! It is these kind of announcements that I love the most from Nintendo.
It doesn't change what I said earlier. The system caused actual physical discomfort to play.
A working Virtual Boy will probably run you at least 700 on ebay.
I had one, and it did not bother me. For those people who did find it uncomfortable, I recommend those folks don't play these games.
But for others, it is a way to authentically expeeience games that can not have been played, at least in a legal way, for about 30 years without dropping close to a grand. And for the price of what I imagine will be a pretty cheap cardboard headset, people who never had a chance could experience a fun little 90s tech curiosity.
So, I think it's pretty cool.
That's an announcement that I would expect on april fools... yet here we are.
The meme is now the real deal!