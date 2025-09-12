Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics Announced, Accessory Required in Order to Play - News

Nintendo has announced the Virtual Boy is returning with Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics and a new accessory for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics will be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members starting on February 17, 2026. The accessory is required in order to access the games.

Select games from Nintendo’s stereoscopic 3D system, Virtual Boy, are coming to Nintendo Classics exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. To play, you’ll need Joy-Con or Joy-Con 2 controllers and the dedicated accessory based on the original Virtual Boy hardware – stereoscopic 3D included – when inserting the Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system. Dive into titles like Mario’s Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer and more as they release over time. Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics comes to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Feb. 17, 2026. The accessory needed to play Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics, as well as a cardboard version, will be available to pre-purchase on the My Nintendo Store in the future.

