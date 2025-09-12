Pokémon Pokopia Announced for Switch 2 - News

Nintendo has announced Pokémon Pokopia for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2026. Pre-orders for the digital version will be available starting November 12.

Play as a Ditto – who has transformed to look like a human – to shape an empty land into a beautiful space for a variety of Pokémon. Learn new moves from Pokémon you meet to expand and create a paradise. Collect berries, rocks and wood, build furniture, grow vegetables in fields you’ve tilled, create homes for Pokémon you meet, and more!

