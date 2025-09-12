Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Launches for Switch 2 and Switch on December 4 - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Retro Studios have announced Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on December 4. The Switch 2 version is titled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

After an unexpected accident, Samus finds herself transported to the mysterious planet Viewros. Scan your surroundings for clues, make the most of your equipment and weapons, and use Samus’s newfound psychic abilities — and her technologically advanced bike, the Vi-O-La — to traverse and explore the environment. You’ll need every tool at your disposal to survive and escape Viewros.

