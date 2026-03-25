Crimson Desert Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

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by, posted 9 hours ago

Crimson Desert has debuted in in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 13, 2026, which ended March 24, 2026.

There was one other new release in the top 10 this week with Death Stranding 2: On The Beath debuting in third place.

A number of games have shot up into the top 10 this week with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in fourth place, Helldivers 2 in fifth place, Resident Evil 3 in sixth place, Cyberpunk 2077 in seventh place, and Dead by Daylight in eighth place.

Slay the Spires 2 has dropped one spot to second place, Resident Evil Requiem fell five spots to ninth place, and Read or Not is down one spot to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Crimson Desert - NEW Slay the Spire 2 Death Stranding 2: On The Beath - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Helldivers 2 Resident Evil 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Dead by Daylight Resident Evil Requiem Ready or Not

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Crimson Desert - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Slay the Spire 2 Death Stranding 2: On The Beath - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Apex Legends Helldivers 2 Marvel Rivals Resident Evil 3

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 12, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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