PowerWash Simulator 2 is Coming to Switch 2 Alongside PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Developer FuturLab announced PowerWash Simulator 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store this fall.

View the Switch 2 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Return to Muckingham in PowerWash Simulator 2, a sud-tacular follow up to the worldwide pressure washing sim phenomenon that has worked gamers up into a lather since 2022.

PowerWash Simulator 2 is bubbling with fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or—for the first time—in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean?

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham’s mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls and Lubri City.

No Place Like Your Home-Base

Kick back and relax in your home-base after a hard-days-cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Soap-erior Washing

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Clean in Split-Screen!

Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen cooperative play has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

There’s Lots More to Come…

Watch this space as we dish the dirt on new content and features coming in PowerWash Simulator 2!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles