Crimson Desert Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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Crimson Desert has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 21, 2026. 90 percent of physical copies sold were on the PS5, while the Xbox Series X version accounted for the other 10 percent.

EA Sports FC 26 is up 12 spots to second place, while Mario Kart World dropped one spot third place. Resident Evil Requiem fell three spots to fourth place and WWE 2K26 is down two spots to fifth place.

Pokémon Pokopia dropped two spots to sixth place, Monster Hunter Wilds is up four sots to seventh place, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 shot up from 31st to eighth place. Pokémon Legends: Z-A dropped from fifth to ninth place and F1 25 re-entered the charts in 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Crimson Desert - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Resident Evil Requiem WWE 2K26 Pokémon Pokopia Monster Hunter Wilds Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A F1 25

Previous week - Week 11, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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