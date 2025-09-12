Danganronpa 2×2 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Gemdrops has announced a remake of Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair called Danganronpa 2×2 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

The latest installment in the high-speed detective action Danganronpa series! Reveal the truth by shooting down contradictions in a Class Trial and uncover the culprit of a murder.

A new killing game begins in the same setting and with the same characters as Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair.

The original scenario from Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, with revamped visuals and presentation for modern consoles, is also included.

New Scenario

A brand-new scenario with different victims, culprits, and tricks!

This new scenario contains just as much gameplay as the original.

