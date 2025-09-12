FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 738 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced horror remake, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. it will launch in early 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The full remake of the second installment in the FATAL FRAME series, originally released in 2003, titled FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly. This Japanese-style horror adventure game follows twin sisters who become lost in an abandoned village haunted by vengeful spirits. Using the Camera Obscura—a device that can capture and seal away the impossible—they fight ghosts as the story unfolds.

This title has undergone a complete overhaul, with improvements to everything from visuals and audio to the core gameplay systems and controls. The signature Camera Obscura mechanic, used to capture and fend off spirits, remains a key feature, now offering richer and more engaging gameplay in both exploration and combat. In addition, the new “Holding Hands with Mayu” mechanic adds a heartfelt touch, letting you experience the deep bond between the sisters like never before.

Story

Twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura visit a stream they remember from their childhood memories.

The area will soon be submerged by a dam. As Mio reminisces, her older sister Mayu is drawn away by a crimson-colored butterfly, leading her toward the rumored village that no longer appears on any map.

It is a village of vengeful spirits hunting for the twins girls who fled their ritual. A village of never-ending night.

As Mio tries to find Mayu and escape from the village, her actions unknowingly retrace the horrors of the past.

In the deepest reaches of the village, Mio uncovers the truth behind the “forbidden ritual that must never be witnessed.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles