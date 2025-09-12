Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Announced for Switch 2 - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Intelligent Systems have announced Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2026.

The Heroic Games have begun. The newest entry in the Fire Emblem series is set to enter the arena. The debut trailer provided a glimpse of the intertwining story, characters and turn-based tactical RPG gameplay that awaits players when the game launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

