Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC Announced

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension paid DLC expansion.

Continue your adventures in Lumiose City with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension paid DLC expansion. Mysterious distortions have appeared without warning in Lumiose City. They seem to connect to a space known as Hyperspace Lumiose ... and the mythical Pokémon Hoopa might have some part to play. Discover new Mega Evolutions like Mega Raichu X, Mega Raichu Y and more

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

