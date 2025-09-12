Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 718 Views
The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension paid DLC expansion.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the DLC below:
Continue your adventures in Lumiose City with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension paid DLC expansion. Mysterious distortions have appeared without warning in Lumiose City. They seem to connect to a space known as Hyperspace Lumiose ... and the mythical Pokémon Hoopa might have some part to play. Discover new Mega Evolutions like Mega Raichu X, Mega Raichu Y and more
Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
The game is not even out yet! Why are they announcing DLC? This just makes it feel like they cut a chunk of the game to sell later.
It's not "feel like...", it's a "proven fact". They want you to pay for base game and DLC. I wonder If they are going with a $80 price, perhaps $100 with DLC.
I'm considering cancealing my preorder, this is so insanely pathetic it physically hurts.
The biggest media franchise ever, I guess they really need that extra money to survive, poor guys =/
They need to pay their lawyers to bully Pocket Pair into submission. Absurd.
Not very excited for the game but now Raichu my boy getting two really cool megas!
Good to see they can still create some really good designs.
That’s crazy, hope this doesn’t set precedent, also is this the first Nintendo game to announce day one DLC?