Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Launches for Switch 2 on November 6

Publisher Nintendo and Koei Tecmo development studio AAA Games Studio have announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 6.

View release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience an untold story from Hyrule’s distant past. The Imprisoning War led to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and players can experience the thrill of battle in this canonical tale. Featuring Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other characters teaming up to fight for Hyrule’s future.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 this winter.

