Crimson Desert Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

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Developer Pearl Abyss announced the open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, has sold over three million units worldwide.

This figure is up two million units sold as of March 20.

We are grateful to share Crimson Desert has sold through 3 million copies worldwide," said Pearl Abyss. "To everyone who has stepped into Pywel and shared this journey with us, thank you.

"Your feedback continues to help shape the experience, and we will keep working to make the journey ahead even more enjoyable for our players."

Crimson Desert released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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