Side-Scrolling Roguelike Storm Lancers Out Now for Switch

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher and developer ProbablyMonsters have the released the 2D side-scrolling roguelike adventure game, Storm Lancers, for the Nintendo Switch.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into Cryptica and master swift swordplay, nimble evasions and fluid acrobatics in this 2D side-scrolling roguelike adventure. Explore a living, alien planet, travel to its fractured core and fix all of reality before it collapses. Adventure alone or with a friend in two-player couch co-op and fight through merciless enemies and terrifying bosses across five ever-shifting biomes in a vibrant world inspired by ’80s sci-fi anime.

