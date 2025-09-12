Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 2 for $69.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Travel the cosmos with Mario in Super Mario Galaxy, then board Starship Mario in Super Mario Galaxy 2 with Yoshi as your companion! Both titles feature improved UI, the option to play with button and stick or motion controls, an in-game music player, new Storybook content and enhanced resolution. Plus, a free update will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 that adds 4K resolution support for both titles.

While Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be available combined as Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 in a physical version, each title will be available digitally on Nintendo eShop. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 2.

