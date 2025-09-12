Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest VII Reimagined for the Nintendo Switch 2 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It will launch on February 5, 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

