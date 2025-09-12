Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC Out Now - News

Nintendo has announced and released the DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza for $19.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore DK Island in the Donkey Kong Bananza Paid Downloadable Content 'DK Island & Emerald Rush'

Take a trip to Donkey Kong’s home and try out the new Emerald Rush mode.

Welcome to DK Island

Your action-packed vacation in the sun and sand starts here!

Sightsee across this modern take on Donkey Kong’s home, packed with nostalgic views like DK’s Treehouse, Gangplank Galleon, and other iconic locations.

Take in-game photos with familiar friends Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Cranky Kong, Rambi, and Squawks.

Decorate DK Island with DLC-exclusive character statues that you can obtain with Banandium Chips.

Look for hidden bonus stages in the mine cart tracks and jungle ruins.

A New Way to Play

Push Your Skills to the Limit in the Fast-paced Challenge of Emerald Rush – Take on increasingly difficult challenges in Emerald Rush—a mode that plays quite differently from the main game. Collect emerald ore and complete side missions to earn exclusive in-game Perks!

– Take on increasingly difficult challenges in Emerald Rush—a mode that plays quite differently from the main game. Collect emerald ore and complete side missions to earn exclusive in-game Perks! Limited-Time Events – Emerald Rush events will be held periodically and feature special rewards. Get exclusive statues that you won’t find anywhere else!

Getting Started

Access this downloadable content and start Emerald Rush by talking to one of the Elders and then visiting the Warp Gong after clearing the main storyline.

