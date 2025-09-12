Mario Tennis Fever Announced for Switch 2 - News

Nintendo has announced Mario Tennis Fever for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch on February 12, 2026.

Swing into action with 30 different Fever Rackets, each with their own special abilities, and 38 playable characters – the most in series history. Pair topspins, slices, lobs and other familiar shots with new slide moves and defense-focused footwork. There are multiple modes to enjoy including Tournament, Trial Towers, Mix It Up mode (with Wonder effects!), and Adventure mode, where Mario and friends are transformed into babies and must defeat monsters to return to normal. Plus, experience Joy-Con 2 motion controls with Swing Mode!

