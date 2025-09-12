Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Announced for Switch 2 - News

/ 630 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Yoshi and the Mysterious Book for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in spring 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

One day, on the island where Yoshi and his friends live, a peculiar talking book named Mr. E suddenly falls from the sky. This mysterious book’s pages contain information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump in and help investigate

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles