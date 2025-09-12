Entire Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy Coming to Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Square Enix has announced the entire trilogy will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox on PC.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on January 22, 2026. No release date has been given for the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The third and final entry in the remake trilogy has not been titled.

"Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC on January 22, 2026," stated Square Enix. "That’s not all, the remake trilogy will also be making its way to Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as well as PlayStation 5, Steam and Epic Games Store!"

