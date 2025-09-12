Entire Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy Coming to Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,190 Views
Square Enix has announced the entire trilogy will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox on PC.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on January 22, 2026. No release date has been given for the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The third and final entry in the remake trilogy has not been titled.
"Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC on January 22, 2026," stated Square Enix. "That’s not all, the remake trilogy will also be making its way to Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as well as PlayStation 5, Steam and Epic Games Store!"
This quote makes it sound like either Part 3 will be multiplat at launch, of Part 3 will be timed PS5/PC only at launch......
yah that's great news and Play Anywhere for the Xbox version (PC, Cloud and Console) with one single buy!
or PS5 only at launch like Remake and Rebirth. PC versions always came later as well..
Yeah anything is possible, SE just using odd PR saying “as well as”
What's making everyone wonder how Part 3 will play out is SE announcing all platforms this early when the game is like.....at least 2 years away from release? Idk of an example of a publisher doing that for a timed exclusive.
Key words missing here is "at launch". We all knew this trilogy was eventually coming to other platforms since Part 1 was already announced. So todays news is vague and a nothing burger until SE announce Part 3 and the platforms it's launching on.
Xbox on PC? They make that sound like its a separate platform.
Well it is... If you buy the game throught the Microsoft Store (Xbox on PC) it is not garanted to be working on Console too. That's 2 different platform actually.
Which is why Play Anywhere is amazing btw
What is the actual point of buying Xbox on PC if you can't play it on your Xbox? Am I not understanding this? It seems really redudant to have so many Xbox and PC versions. On Switch and PS5 its not confusing at all.
A lot of people have a PC and an Xbox (or whatever console)? How can you not see the point?
It is better (no matter how relevant it is to you); to be able to buy the game ONCE and be able to play anywhere, than having to play it for every device you want to play it on...
This is not about the game being available on so many stores on PC, it is about the Xbox version working on both PC and Console without the need to buy an extra licence (which is basically the case with any other third parties...).
I mean, yeah. Why would they release the first 2 then no more?