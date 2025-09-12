Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Launches Fall 2025 - News

Developer ConcernedApe have announced Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch in fall 2025.

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition includes mouse controls and 4-player split-screen co-op, and with GameShare, you and up to four friends can play if one person has the game.

