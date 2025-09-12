Next Mario Film Officially Titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo and Illumination announced the next Super Mario Bros. animated film is officially titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 3, 2026 in the US and many other markets worldwide. Select territories will release through the month of April 2026.

View the title announcement trailer below:

