Report: Tencent 'Aggressively Seeking' to Acquire Studios

Chinese gaming company Tencent is reportedly looking to change its acquisition strategy. It has been more focused on owning minority stakes in video game publishers and developers, however, it is now looking to owning majority stakes in overseas gaming companies.

This report comes from Reuters who spoke with four people with direct knowledge of Tencent plans. The sources say Tencent is "aggressively seeking to own majority or even controlling stakes in overseas targets, notably in gaming assets in Europe."

The change for Tencent comes as it is looking towards the global gaming market as a way for future growth. This will require a strong lineup of best-selling games, according to the sources.

Tencent has faced regulatory crackdown and uncertainty for the last two years and the expansion outside of China is a way to emerge from this.

Two of the sources says Tencent is looking to acquire core developers, with a focus in Europe, related to the metaverse.

Tencent in its own statement on investing in gaming developers and publishers outside of China said it has done this "long before any new regulations" in China. It is looking for "innovative companies with talented management teams" and wants to give them room to grow independently.

