Soulslike Deathbound Releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2024 - News

/ 119 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Publisher Tate Multimedia and developer Trialforge Studio announced the Soulslike game, Deathbound, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Refuse Death, embrace the fallen, and conquer a brutal reality where Life and Death were never more conflicted.

Set in a ruthless dark fantasy world where Faith and Science were never more at odds, the unforgiving world of Deathbound is brimming with appalling creatures and unyielding warriors. The unholy crusade cannot be forged alone, as players must call upon Zieminal’s dead for any hope of survival. Bind with fallen warriors found throughout the world and dynamically transform between each character seamlessly mid-combat with Deathbound‘s one-of-a-kind four-hero Soulslike party system.

The fallen are individual characters all with their own unique skill sets, combat styles, and rich history who share a single vessel. The relationships between characters also must be taken into effect as it greatly impacts gameplay. The Church of Death and Cult of Life are at odds with one another. Aligning opposing factions close to one another in the vessel will cause conflict, resulting in consequential combat effects. Alternatively, strong synergies with shared beliefs may offer combat buffs that can spell disaster for the ruthless boss awaiting steel and magic.

No matter the creed, the fallen must fight as one. Throughout combat, players will charge a sync meter shared across all the characters. When the opportune moment presents itself, dispel the sync meter and unleash a devastating Morphstrike with the combined power of the party. When faced with a menacing foe, a precisely executed Morphstrike can be the deciding factor between life and death.

The Essence

Gain the skills, memories and identities of fallen warriors throughout the world. Combine their unique personalities and combat styles and switch between them seamlessly.

Party System

The essences you absorb form your party. Deathbound features a robust party system that allows you to craft a playstyle through talent trees. Switch between fallen warriors to harness their skills and abilities. Each party member’s affiliation in life will affect their synergy in death.

Dynamic Morphing

Unleash the combined powers of fallen warriors with devastating Morphstrikes. Utilize different attack styles to pull off powerful combinations and finishing blows to defeat all who oppose you.

Brutal World

Zieminal is a world that mixes a technological past and a medieval present, home to diverse cultures. The city of Akratya is rich in lore and dangers. Explore a city falling into ruin under the shadow of a grand crusade. With its imposing brutalist architecture and melding of technology, it’s a city bound for oblivion.

Unforgiving Monsters and Bosses

Face challenging enemies crafted to push you to your limits. Their very nature is based on the five stages of grief, with each new encounter commanding the attention of any soul who dares face them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles