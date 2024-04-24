Baladins Releases May 15 for PC, Later for Consoles - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Seed by Seed announced Baladins will launch for PC via Steam on May 15 and at a later date for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Buskers, party animals, troublemakers. They’ve been given many names, but they call themselves Baladins! These legendary heroes wander from town-to-town to fulfill their sacred quest: entertaining the masses!

It’s a difficult task, but one the Baladins take in stride. From helping those in need to throwing parties, they bring surprises with them wherever their travels take them. All that matters to them is bringing joy to the people who inhabit the bright and lively world of Gatherac.

Embark on your quest as one of the Baladins: the imaginative Cook, the crafty Luxomancer, the strapping Dancer, the expressive Pyro, or the ever-charismatic Bard. United by their passion for happiness, each Baladin brings their own unique skills to the table and can hone their talents further throughout the adventure by making choices and collecting items.

Inspired by tabletop roleplaying campaigns, Baladins is a choose-your-own-story game for players of all ages and experience levels. Roll the dice and see where your adventures take you. Your decisions are not inherently good or bad – just creative approaches that can lead to interesting outcomes!

And if you’d rather not play alone, Baladins supports up to four players–either locally or online! You can spread your journey over bite-sized sessions so you can explore Gatherac and its many secrets at your own pace. The story of any given session can change wildly depending on the choices you make each turn, so each playthrough brings its own new surprises!

Features:

Choose your own adventure! Bring joy to the people of Gatherac with 1-4 players and let your collective choices shape the fate of this unusual world.

Be a hero! Play as one of four unique classes, each with its own strengths and weaknesses, and watch your character grow as the story unfolds!

Play at your own pace! The story of the Baladins can be played in short sessions over the course of the whole campaign.

Encounter a dragon! It wouldn't be a fantasy roleplaying game without one!

