Stellar Blade Launch Trailer Released

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Shift Up have released the launch trailer for Stellar Blade ahead of its release tomorrow, April 26 on the PlayStation 5.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Reclaim Earth for humankind.

The future of humanity hangs in the balance in Stellar Blade, an all-new story-driven action adventure on PlayStation 5.

Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space.

After travelling from the Colony, 7th Airborne Squad member EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba—the malevolent force that has devastated it.

But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…

Explore an Extraordinary Post-Apocalyptic World

From the crumbling buildings of Xion, to the vast Wasteland and Great Desert beyond, journey to breathtaking science fiction-inspired environments, brought to life by the graphical power of PlayStation 5.

A once bustling metropolis, Xion is now populated by a scattering of human survivors, many in dire need of EVE’s help. Its streets, alleys and piazzas are filled with rusting relics and malfunctioning machines. Naytiba lurk around every corner. And outside the city limits, the sinister wilderness that stretches far into the distance is every bit as dangerous…

Battle through this semi-open world on your way to EVE’s next objective, or leave the beaten track to tackle side quests, scavenge items, and uncover more of the intriguing secrets behind Earth’s downfall.

Experience a Fresh Take on Third-Person Combat

Develop EVE’s attacking skills, think on your feet, and outwit the Naytiba in battles that become increasingly punishing as you progress.

Basic Attacks – Armed with her one-handed blade, the Blood Edge, EVE’s Quick and Strong Attacks are simple, sharp, and brutal. Leading into a variety of combo attacks, you’ll need to master these quickly to survive.

Beta Attacks – Beta Energy is charged by attacking the enemy. With Beta Energy, you can use Beta Skills. Beta Skills are acquired/upgraded from the Skill Tree. Skill upgrades are from the skill kits at the base using skill points.

Ranged Attacks – When the enemy’s balance is disturbed or a successful Repulse is triggered, the enemy’s weak spot is exposed. Targeting the weak spot with the long range weapon can inflict heavy damage. You can upgrade the drone from the console to use different types of ammunition.

Burst Attacks – Burst energy is charged upon successful Perfect Dodge, Blink or Repulse. Burst Skills can be used with charged Burst Energy. Burst Skills can be acquired at each region’s base camp kiosk.

EVE

Originating from the off-world Colony where the human race shelters, EVE’s arrival on Earth is a disaster. As the 7th Airborne Squad begins its operation to reclaim the planet from the Naytiba, a ferocious surprise attack leaves her unit decimated.

With the odds firmly against her survival, EVE is saved by a scavenger called Adam, who guides her into Xion, the last remaining city on Earth.

Aided by Adam—and later an engineer called Lily—EVE vows to continue her mission: the complete elimination of the Naytiba.

Referred to as “Angel” by Xion’s surviving residents, EVE explores the treacherous territory, uncovering more of its surprises with almost every step. And as she does, it becomes apparent that she faces much more than a battle against a formidable enemy force… Her values and everything she has held true to this point are about to be questioned.

Companions

Tachy – The courageous leader of the 7th Airborne Squad, Tachy is a decorated soldier, renowned for her tactical acumen, combat and survival skills. The mission to Earth leading an assault team into battle against the Naytiba couldn’t have been in safer hands. But things go very wrong. They barely have a moment to take a breath of their home planet’s air before they’re confronted by a shocking attack by a Naytiba from beyond their darkest nightmares.

Lily – An engineer from the 5th Airborne Squad sent to Earth on an earlier expedition, Lily is separated from her unit during its descent to the planet’s surface. She survives, lying low until she picks up EVE’s signal. A loyal, skilled technician, Lily commits to helping EVE destroy the Naytiba, putting her talent to good use upgrading EVE’s equipment as she progresses deeper into her mission.

Adam – A scavenger who roams the devastated land, Adam spends his days gathering resources that help keep the city of Xion and its remaining human inhabitants alive. He works alone outside the city’s boundaries, and has little interaction with his fellow survivors beyond occasional contact with Orcal, an elder who relies on Adam to retrieve the Hyper Cells that are needed to bring Xion back from oblivion. Following the 7th Airborne Squad’s doomed arrival on Earth, Adam comes to EVE’s rescue, and the pair subsequently join forces, using each other’s skills to locate Hyper Cells, assist the citizens of Xion, and of course, fight the Naytiba.

Features:

A Thrilling Slice of Razor-Sharp Action

Engage in blisteringly fast combat as you slash a path through the remnants of Earth, facing epic boss encounters that will challenge both brain and brawn in equal measure.

Unleash graceful yet brutal attacking combos and unlock new moves as you progress, with customizable skills based on your play style. Upgrade EVE’s weapons to boost your chances as each boss battle becomes progressively more demanding.

An Incredible Visual Experience

Become immersed in a highly detailed post-apocalyptic world that blends beauty and horror to spectacular effect.

horror to spectacular effect. Explore breath-taking science fiction-inspired environments as the characters and creations of renowned Korean artist and Shift Up studio director Kim Hyung Tae are brought to life, via the graphical power of PlayStation 5.

A Deep, Unforgettable Adventure

Discover an enthralling narrative filled with mature themes, mystery and revelation. Embrace the relentless pace, with no time to pause between moments where critical, story-changing decisions are made.

EVE’s belief in her mission is absolute. But as she destroys her enemies with ruthless power while at the same time forming close-knit bonds with the few friends that have got her back, she’ll ultimately be asked questions about what it truly means to be human.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Stunning Visuals – Explore vibrant futuristic environments, and engage with a cast of original friends and foes from the creative minds of the Shift Up team, led by renowned artist Kim Hyung Tae.

– Explore vibrant futuristic environments, and engage with a cast of original friends and foes from the creative minds of the Shift Up team, led by renowned artist Kim Hyung Tae. Haptic Feedback – Feel the thrill of combat and the true power of your blade as you slash your way to victory, with sensations enriched by the DualSense™ wireless controller’s responsive vibrations.

– Feel the thrill of combat and the true power of your blade as you slash your way to victory, with sensations enriched by the DualSense™ wireless controller’s responsive vibrations. Ultra High-Speed SSD – Explore new locations, overcome powerful enemies, and encounter jaw-dropping revelations as you advance relentlessly through EVE’s mission with lightning-fast load times.

– Explore new locations, overcome powerful enemies, and encounter jaw-dropping revelations as you advance relentlessly through EVE’s mission with lightning-fast load times. Tempest 3D AudioTech – Become immersed in the atmosphere of a desolate, deadly world, as cutting-edge 3D Audio brings your post-apocalyptic surroundings to life.

– Become immersed in the atmosphere of a desolate, deadly world, as cutting-edge 3D Audio brings your post-apocalyptic surroundings to life. Adaptive Triggers – Unleash devastating yet graceful acrobatic moves, and interact with the technological remnants of an abandoned Earth using the DualSense wireless controller’s adaptive triggers.

Stellar Blade will launch for PlayStation 5 on April 26.

