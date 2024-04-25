Slime Rancher 2 Headed to PS5 in Early Access on June 11 - News

Developer Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Early Access on June 11.

Pre-orders for the game are now available on the PlayStation Store for $29.99. It includes four days of advance access starting on June 7, as well as the exclusive Slime Toy in-game item.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Early Access in September 2022.

View the PS5 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 15 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Features:

Explore a vibrant new world.

Continue the slime ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious rainbow-hued island.

Discover Wiggly New Slimes

Collect slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy cotton slime or the aquatic angler slime.

Build a Conservatory on Rainbow Island

Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and expand your conservatory.

All purchases include a PlayStation-exclusive Slime Toy that can be used in game!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

