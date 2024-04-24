Blizzard is Hiring for an Unannounced Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 587 Views
Blizzard Entertainment is currently hiring for an unannounced game.
There are dozens of job openings for the unannounced game, including multiple director roles - Design Director, Narrative Director, Creative Director, and Senior Art Director.
The role of the Design Director is to guide their "team in the delivery of high-quality iconic locations that weave excellent storytelling with satisfying gameplay."
Blizzard's president Mike Ybarra and its chief design officer Allen Adham left the studio earlier this year and Blizzard's survival game was cancelled at the same time. The former Call of Duty general manager, Johanna Faries, was appointed as the new president of the company.
World of Warcraft executive producer and vice president Holly Longdale recently stated since Microsoft has acquired Blizzard it has "let Blizzard be Blizzard."
Microsoft Gaming and NetEase recently signed a new agreement to bring Blizzard games back to mainland China starting in the Summer of 2024. The list of Blizzard games that will be available in China include the games Chinese players had access to under the previous agreement - World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Diablo, and StarCraft, and more.
Microsoft completed its Activision Blizzard acquisition in October 2023.
