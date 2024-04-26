GALIX: New Horizons Announced for PS5 and PC - News

/ 384 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Magicfish Games has announced open-world action RPG, GALIX: New Horizons, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

View the first trailer for the game below:

Read details on the game below:

In a distant future where human civilization has crumbled, Earth has become a pristine new world teeming with life. In this open-world ARPG, play as the the courageous Hailey and set out on a journey filled with mystery and adventure. Begin your own fantastical journey as you chase the unknown.

Setting Out on a Fantastical Journey With a Mission

Billions of years later, humanity’s advanced civilization lies in ruins, and Earth has transformed into a pristine world with new ecosystems. In this mysterious and ever-changing world, a courageous girl sets out on an exciting adventure to find a lost friend from the old world.

Explore the Vast World

In the game, you’ll explore a vast world filled with diverse landscapes. From rejuvenated lands pulsing with ancient cosmic energy, to the stunning Rainbow Mountains, and onward to the mystical Crimson Realms sustained by elemental energies, you’ll encounter a wide variety of ecosystems to marvel at.

A Rich Gaming Experience

Players will delve into several unique biomes, reveal the legends hidden in NPCs around the world, and work side-by-side with the inhabitants to build a thriving new world and bring the planet back to life.

Personalized Gameplay

In the game, you will have the opportunity to deeply explore the vast world, from the land of rebirth containing the original divine power of the universe, to the magnificent and gorgeous mountains of ten thousand colors, to the Underworld Crimson Realm, which nourishes the divine power of the meta-world to nurture, and enjoy the diversity of ecological environments.

Experience Intense and Thrilling Battles Firsthand

Players have the freedom to switch between different long-range or close-combat weapons, demonstrating their prowess in tough and ever-changing fights. Specially designed combat techniques for each boss offer players diverse challenges and a rewarding feeling of success.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles