PS5 System Update Out Now - Adds Community Game Help Feature - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 24.03-09.20.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The system software update adds the Community Game Help feature, ability to hide "Remote Play connected" message, improved system software performance and stability, and improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Read details on the Community Game Help feature here.

Read the patch notes below:

Game Help has been expanded by adding Community Game Help features. In Game Help, you will see hints labeled Community Game Help in supported games, which indicates that the hint was generated from other players' gameplay videos. You can participate in Community Game Help by allowing your gameplay video to be automatically captured and added to the feature upon review.

To opt in, go to Settings > Captures & Broadcasts > Captures > Auto Captures > Community Game Help , and then select Participate . You can also opt out at any time.

In Remote Play, if the persistent message "Remote Play connected." is displayed during Remote Play, you can now hide this on your game screen. Go to Settings > System > Remote Play and turn on Hide Remote Play Connection Status .

> > and turn on . We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

