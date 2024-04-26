Shadow of the Ninja Reborn Releases August 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project announced Shadow of the Ninja Reborn will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on August 29.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the magic of Tengo Project, the innovative creators renowned for their unforgettable 16-bit revivals like Pocky & Rocky Reshrined! Prepare for the fourth chapter of their newest classical ninja action!

In a distant future, there exists a legendary Ninja… Race through the dark skyscrapers, unleash ninja skills to defeat the threats of tanks and robots! Liberate humanity from the tyranny of the Four Demonic Generals! Experience super realism in classical gaming!

Confront formidable foes using a range of dynamic maneuvers, mastering 7 ninja weapons and unleashing special ninjutsu! Jump into challenging battles with an ally with cooperative mode!

With the original KAGE: Shadow of the Ninja (titled SHADOW OF NINJA in North America and BLUE SHADOW in Europe) launched in 1990, Natsume earned its stripes as the master of action games—now, that same creative team brings you the newest chapter in the series

